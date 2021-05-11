Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Trade Desk (TTD)

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Trade Desk (TTD). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $489.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 72.1% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, LiveRamp Holdings, and ANGI Homeservices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trade Desk with a $890.10 average price target, representing a 56.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $600.00 price target.

Trade Desk’s market cap is currently $23.27B and has a P/E ratio of 133.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 31.39.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTD in relation to earlier this year.

California-based The Trade Desk, Inc. is a technology company which provides a technology platform for advertising buyers in the United States, Europe and Asia. Through its cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize more expressive data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, including computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.