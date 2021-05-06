Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Root (ROOT)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on Root (ROOT) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.22, close to its 52-week low of $9.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 67.0% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Root has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.63, representing a 57.3% upside. In a report issued on May 3, Cantor Fitzgerald also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.48 and a one-year low of $9.42. Currently, Root has an average volume of 3.26M.

Root Inc develops and launches a direct-to-consumer personal automobile insurance and mobile technology company. It is a direct-to-consumer personal auto insurance, renters insurance and mobile technology company. The company offers renters insurance in Arkansas, Missouri, Ohio, Georgia, Kentucky, Nevada, Tennessee, and Utah, and auto insurance to drivers in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia. It generates revenue from the sale of auto insurance policies within the United States.