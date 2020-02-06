Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Renaissancere Holdings (RNR)

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy rating on Renaissancere Holdings (RNR), with a price target of $223.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $194.05, close to its 52-week high of $201.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 68.8% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Renaissancere Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $195.00.

Renaissancere Holdings’ market cap is currently $8.57B and has a P/E ratio of 11.84. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.62.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance.