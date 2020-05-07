Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Renaissancere Holdings (RNR)

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Renaissancere Holdings (RNR), with a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $141.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Renaissancere Holdings with a $181.80 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Renaissancere Holdings’ market cap is currently $6.37B and has a P/E ratio of 8.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.24.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance. The Other segment includes strategic investments, investments unit, corporate expense, capital servicing costs, and non-controlling interests. The company was founded by Neill A. Currie on June 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.