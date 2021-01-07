Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers maintained a Buy rating on Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $80.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Akers is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 67.2% success rate. Akers covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as South Jersey Industries, American Electric Power, and Chesapeake Utilities.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pinnacle West Capital with a $81.42 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $105.51 and a one-year low of $60.05. Currently, Pinnacle West Capital has an average volume of 895K.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co. The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.