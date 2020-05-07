Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Buy Rating for National Vision Holdings (EYE)

In a report released today, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy rating on National Vision Holdings (EYE), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 64.9% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Advance Auto Parts, and Michaels Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for National Vision Holdings with a $35.25 average price target, which is a 74.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $39.89 and a one-year low of $11.70. Currently, National Vision Holdings has an average volume of 873.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. engages in optical retail. It operates through Owned and Host, and Legacy segment. The Owned and Host segment includes two brands, America’s Best and Eyeglass World, and Vista Optical locations in Fred Meyer stores. The Legacy segment involves in the operation of inventory and laboratory processing services to vision centers in Walmart retail locations. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.