Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Malibu Boats (MBUU)

In a report released today, Tim Conder from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Malibu Boats (MBUU). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Conder is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 49.1% success rate. Conder covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Patrick Industries, Acushnet Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Malibu Boats with a $42.67 average price target, implying a 26.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Malibu Boats’ market cap is currently $773.2M and has a P/E ratio of 9.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.61.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MBUU in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Ritchie Anderson, the COO of MBUU sold 20,970 shares for a total of $997,220.

Malibu Boats, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The Malibu U.S. segment serves markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The Malibu Australia segment covers the Australian, and New Zealand markets. The Cobalt segment offers Cobalt boats throughout the world. The Pursuit segment involves in the distribution and sale of Pursuit boats throughout the world. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Loudon, TN.