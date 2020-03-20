Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Lennar (LEN)

Wells Fargo analyst Truman Patterson maintained a Buy rating on Lennar (LEN) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.61, close to its 52-week low of $25.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Patterson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -15.3% and a 36.8% success rate. Patterson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Mohawk Industries, and M.D.C. Holdings.

Lennar has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.43, a 94.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Based on Lennar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $398 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $238 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LEN in relation to earlier this year.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.