Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Choice Hotels (CHH)

Wells Fargo analyst Dori Kesten maintained a Buy rating on Choice Hotels (CHH) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $80.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Kesten is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -13.2% and a 42.9% success rate. Kesten covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Diamondrock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Choice Hotels is a Hold with an average price target of $72.30, representing a -10.6% downside. In a report issued on May 18, Longbow Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $85.00 price target.

Based on Choice Hotels’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $218 million and net profit of $55.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $218 million and had a net profit of $30.08 million.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. engages in hotel franchising and operations business. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with SkyTouch technology and international operations. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.