Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Athene Holding (ATH)

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Athene Holding (ATH), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.28, close to its 52-week high of $48.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 65.6% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Athene Holding with a $54.20 average price target.

Athene Holding’s market cap is currently $8.58B and has a P/E ratio of 5.72. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.66.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in provision of retirement services. It issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. Its products include individual and group annuities. The company was founded by James R. Belardi and Frank L. Gills in May 2009 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.