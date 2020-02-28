Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Sell Rating for US Bancorp (USB)

In a report released today, Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on US Bancorp (USB). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.52, close to its 52-week low of $47.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 56.5% success rate. Mayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group.

US Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $59.05, implying a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Credit Suisse also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $61.11 and a one-year low of $47.51. Currently, US Bancorp has an average volume of 6.31M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of USB in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Shailesh Kotwal, the Vice Chair of USB sold 42,896 shares for a total of $2,584,055.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It offers financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management.