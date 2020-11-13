Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

Wells Fargo analyst Thomas Hughes CFA maintained a Sell rating on Laredo Petroleum (LPI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.33, close to its 52-week low of $6.60.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.3% and a 36.7% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Whiting Petroleum Corporation, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Laredo Petroleum is a Hold with an average price target of $12.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $61.00 and a one-year low of $6.60. Currently, Laredo Petroleum has an average volume of 426.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.