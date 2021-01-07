Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Sell rating on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 77.1% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bed Bath & Beyond with a $28.25 average price target.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s market cap is currently $2.24B and has a P/E ratio of -11.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.32.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BBBY in relation to earlier this year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. It operates through the Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat!, Harmon or Harmon Face Values, buybuy BABY, and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus brands. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables. The company was founded by Warren Eisenberg and Leonard Feinstein in 1971 and is headquartered in Union, NJ.