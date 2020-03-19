Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Hold Rating for QEP Resources (QEP)

Wells Fargo analyst Thomas Hughes CFA maintained a Hold rating on QEP Resources (QEP) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.40, close to its 52-week low of $0.38.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -38.4% and a 0.0% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Matador Resources, and Whiting Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for QEP Resources with a $1.75 average price target, representing a 275.4% upside. In a report issued on March 9, Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $1.50 price target.

Based on QEP Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $110 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $629 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QEP in relation to earlier this year.

QEP Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses in the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana) geographical regions. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.