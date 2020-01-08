Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Michaels Companies (MIK)

In a report released yesterday, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Michaels Companies (MIK), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 71.8% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Michaels Companies is a Hold with an average price target of $7.86, which is a -10.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 27, Stephens also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Michaels Companies’ market cap is currently $1.24B and has a P/E ratio of 4.89. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.76.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MIK in relation to earlier this year.

Michaels Cos., Inc. is an arts and crafts specialty retailer, which engages in the provision of materials, project ideas, and education for creative activities. It operates through the following segments: Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s, and Darice.