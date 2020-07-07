Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC)

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 58.7% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, United Insurance Holdings, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Marsh & Mclennan Companies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.64.

Marsh & Mclennan Companies’ market cap is currently $54.6B and has a P/E ratio of 30.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.58.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services. The Company conducts business in this segment through Marsh and Guy Carpenter. The Consulting segment includes health, wealth & career services & products, specialized management, economic and brand consulting services. The firm conducts business in this segment through Mercer and Oliver Wyman Group. Marsh & McLennan Cos was founded by Henry W. Marsh and Donald R. McLennan in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, NY.