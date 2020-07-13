Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

In a report released yesterday, Jon Tower from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $398.31, close to its 52-week high of $398.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Tower is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 69.2% success rate. Tower covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Red Robin Gourmet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Domino’s Pizza is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $403.50, implying a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Domino’s Pizza’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $873 million and net profit of $122 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $836 million and had a net profit of $92.65 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DPZ in relation to earlier this year.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. is a pizza company, which operates a network of company-owned and franchise-owned stores in the U.S. and international markets. It operates though the following three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises of a network of franchised stores. The Supply Chain segment operates regional dough manufacturing and food supply chain centers. The company was founded by James Monaghan and Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

