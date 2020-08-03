Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Caterpillar (CAT)

In a report released yesterday, Andy Casey from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Caterpillar (CAT). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $132.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Casey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 56.5% success rate. Casey covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Illinois Tool Works, Parker Hannifin, and Kennametal.

Caterpillar has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.89, a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Caterpillar’s market cap is currently $71.92B and has a P/E ratio of 14.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.93.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 99 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CAT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Caterpillar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other. The Construction Industries segment supports customers using machinery in infrastructure and building construction applications. The Resource Industries segment is responsible for supporting customers using machinery in mining and quarrying applications and it includes business strategy, product design, product management and development, manufacturing, marketing and sales and product support. The Energy and Transportation segment supports customers in oil and gas, power generation, marine, rail, and industrial applications. The Financial Products segment offers a range of financing alternatives to customers and dealers for caterpillar machinery and engines, solar gas turbines, as well as other equipment and marine vessels. The All Other segment include activities such as the business strategy, product management and development, and manufacturing of filters and fluids, undercarriage, tires and rims, engaging tools, and fluid transfers. The company was founded on April 15, 1925 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

Read More on CAT: