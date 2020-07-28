Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Hold Rating for BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris maintained a Hold rating on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 64.7% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and Raymond James Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BrightSphere Investment Group with a $12.13 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.04 and a one-year low of $3.61. Currently, BrightSphere Investment Group has an average volume of 1.07M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The company was founded on May 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.