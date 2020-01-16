Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Allstate (ALL)

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.26, close to its 52-week high of $115.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 66.5% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allstate is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $119.33.

Allstate’s market cap is currently $37.02B and has a P/E ratio of 14.39. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.61.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life and accident and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance through agencies and directly through call centers and the internet. These products are marketed under the Allstate, Encompass, and Esurance brand names. The Service Businesses segment offers a range of products and services that expand and enhance customer value propositions including SquareTrade, Arity, Allstate Roadside, and Allstate Dealer Services. The Allstate Life segment provides traditional, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products through Allstate exclusive agencies and exclusive financial specialists. The Allstate Benefits segment offers voluntary benefits products, including life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability and other health products sold through workplace enrolling independent agents and Allstate exclusive agencies. The Allstate Annuities segment consists of deferred fixed annuities and immediate fixed annuities. The Discontinued Lines and Coverages segment includes results from property and casualty insurance coverage that primarily relates to policies written during the 1960s through the mid-1980s. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of the company’s activities and certain non-insurance operations. The company was founded on April 17, 1931 and is headquartered in Northbrook, IL.