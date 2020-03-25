Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Buy Rating for New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

In a report released today, Finian O’Shea from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on New Mountain Finance (NMFC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.07, close to its 52-week low of $4.62.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shea is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.6% and a 38.9% success rate. O’Shea covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bain Capital Specialty Finance, BlackRock Capital Investment, and Oaktree Specialty Lending.

New Mountain Finance has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.75, representing a 167.2% upside. In a report issued on March 17, National Securities Corp also upgraded the stock to Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $14.45 and a one-year low of $4.62. Currently, New Mountain Finance has an average volume of 1.03M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NMFC in relation to earlier this year.

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and close-eneded non-diversified management investment company. It invests in middle-market companies. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of business services, consumer services, education, federal services, healthcare facilities, healthcare information technology, healthcare services, industrial services, and information services. It also provides financing primarily in the form of debt, mezzanine, and also considers equity interest. The company was founded on June 29, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

