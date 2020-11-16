Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Buy Rating for National Storage Affiliates (NSA)

In a report released yesterday, Todd Stender from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on National Storage Affiliates (NSA). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.42, close to its 52-week high of $38.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Stender is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 59.0% success rate. Stender covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Extra Space Storage, Lexington Realty, and Store Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for National Storage Affiliates with a $36.00 average price target.

Based on National Storage Affiliates’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $109 million and net profit of $13.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $101 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.86 million.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.