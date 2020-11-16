Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Buy Rating for National Storage Affiliates (NSA)

Ryan Adist- November 15, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Todd Stender from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on National Storage Affiliates (NSA). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.42, close to its 52-week high of $38.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Stender is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 59.0% success rate. Stender covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Extra Space Storage, Lexington Realty, and Store Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for National Storage Affiliates with a $36.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on National Storage Affiliates’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $109 million and net profit of $13.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $101 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.86 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts