Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Kraft Heinz (KHC)

In a report released today, John Baumgartner from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Kraft Heinz (KHC). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Baumgartner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 57.1% success rate. Baumgartner covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Campbell Soup, and General Mills.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kraft Heinz is a Hold with an average price target of $31.42, a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $38.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $33.43 and a one-year low of $19.99. Currently, Kraft Heinz has an average volume of 8.57M.

The Kraft Heinz Co. engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, EMEA, and Rest of the World. The Rest of the World segment is comprised of the Latin America and Asia Pacific segments. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals, and for infant and nutrition. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

