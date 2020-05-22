Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak maintained a Buy rating on Kansas City Southern (KSU) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 48.9% success rate. Poliniak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Railway, Canadian Pacific, and Norfolk Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kansas City Southern with a $151.43 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $178.59 and a one-year low of $92.86. Currently, Kansas City Southern has an average volume of 1.57M.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The company also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network. Kansas City Southern was founded by Arthur E. Stilwell in 1887 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.