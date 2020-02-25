Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Home Depot (HD)

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem reiterated a Buy rating on Home Depot (HD) today and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $242.50, close to its 52-week high of $247.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 73.0% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Home Depot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $246.86, which is a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $288.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $247.36 and a one-year low of $179.52. Currently, Home Depot has an average volume of 4.44M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

