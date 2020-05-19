Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Home Depot (HD)

In a report released today, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot (HD), with a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $239.72, close to its 52-week high of $248.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 72.6% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Home Depot is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $239.86, which is a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

Home Depot’s market cap is currently $263.5B and has a P/E ratio of 23.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -47.87.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer, which engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products. It offers home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rental. The company was founded by Bernard Marcus, Arthur M. Blank, Kenneth Gerald Langone and Pat Farrah on June 29, 1978 and is headquartered at Atlanta, GA.