Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Exelon (EXC)

Wells Fargo analyst Neil Kalton maintained a Buy rating on Exelon (EXC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 75.6% success rate. Kalton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Hawaiian Electric Industries, Edison International, and WEC Energy Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Exelon with a $53.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Exelon’s market cap is currently $46.85B and has a P/E ratio of 20.25. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.46.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. The company operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New England, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions.