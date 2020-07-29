Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Eaton (ETN)

In a report released today, Andy Casey from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Eaton (ETN). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Casey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 57.8% success rate. Casey covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Parker Hannifin, Kennametal, and Navistar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eaton with a $95.56 average price target, a 0.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $104.00 price target.

Eaton’s market cap is currently $37.34B and has a P/E ratio of 18.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -15.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ETN in relation to earlier this year.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a diversified power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services; Hydraulics; Aerospace, Vehicle and eMobility. The Electrical Products segment consists of electrical components, industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality, emergency lighting, fire detection, wiring devices, structural support systems, circuit protection, and lighting products. The Electrical Systems and Services segment consists of power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality, hazardous duty electrical equipment, intrinsically safe explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. The Hydraulics segment includes hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment. The Aerospace segment is produces aerospace fuel, hydraulics, and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use. The Vehicle segment engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and supply of drivetrain and powertrain systems and critical components that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy, stability, performance and safety of cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. The eMobility segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies electrical and electronic components and systems that improve the power management and performance of both on-road and off-road vehicles. The company was founded on May 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.