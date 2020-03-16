Wells Fargo Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Carter’s (CRI)

In a report released today, Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Carter’s (CRI), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.53, close to its 52-week low of $73.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Boruchow is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 38.6% success rate. Boruchow covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Signet Jewelers, Capri Holdings, and TJX Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Carter’s with a $101.00 average price target.

Based on Carter’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $124 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $130 million.

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.