Wells Fargo Remains a Sell on Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris maintained a Sell rating on Interactive Brokers (IBKR) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 63.4% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Interactive Brokers with a $50.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $58.50 and a one-year low of $33.70. Currently, Interactive Brokers has an average volume of 771.4K.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Market Making. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers. This segment provide its customers with an advanced order management, trade execution and portfolio management platform. The Market Making segment provide continuous bid and offer quotations on over one million securities and futures products listed on electronic exchanges around the world. The company was founded by Thomas Pechy Peterffy in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.