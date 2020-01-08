Wells Fargo Remains a Sell on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Catie Powers- January 8, 2020, 5:48 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 71.8% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bed Bath & Beyond with a $17.00 average price target.

Based on Bed Bath & Beyond’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $139 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $24.35 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. It operates through the Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat!, Harmon or Harmon Face Values, buybuy BABY, and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus brands.

