Wells Fargo Remains a Sell on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw maintained a Sell rating on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.20, close to its 52-week low of $16.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Shaw is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 53.8% success rate. Shaw covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as People’s United Financial, Commerce Bancshares, and First Republic Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Associated Banc-Corp with a $22.75 average price target.

Based on Associated Banc-Corp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $71.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $88.56 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 200 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.