Wells Fargo Remains a Hold on TripAdvisor (TRIP)

In a report issued on March 23, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on TripAdvisor (TRIP), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.99, close to its 52-week low of $13.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 74.7% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Uber Technologies, and Match Group.

TripAdvisor has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $30.75, representing a 64.8% upside. In a report issued on March 20, China Galaxy International also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $23.20 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $56.60 and a one-year low of $13.73. Currently, TripAdvisor has an average volume of 3.16M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TRIP in relation to earlier this year.

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, and Experiences and Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.