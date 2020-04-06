Wells Fargo Remains a Hold on Tetra Technologies (TTI)

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Voie from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Tetra Technologies (TTI). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.26, close to its 52-week low of $0.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Voie is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 47.8% success rate. Voie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamond Offshore Drilling, Oil States International, and Ncs Multistage Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tetra Technologies with a $1.13 average price target, a 286.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.25 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tetra Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $259 million and GAAP net loss of $114 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $282 million and had a net profit of $4.93 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products; Compression; and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. The Compression division offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. The Water and Flowback Services division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More on TTI: