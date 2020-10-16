Wells Fargo Remains a Hold on QEP Resources (QEP)

Wells Fargo analyst Thomas Hughes CFA maintained a Hold rating on QEP Resources (QEP) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.98, close to its 52-week low of $0.26.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.6% and a 36.7% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Whiting Petroleum Corporation, and Northern Oil And Gas.

QEP Resources has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.10, which is a 122.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on QEP Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $121 million and GAAP net loss of $184 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $296 million and had a net profit of $48.8 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

QEP Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses in the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana) geographical regions. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.