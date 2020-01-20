Wells Fargo Remains a Hold on Match Group (MTCH)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Match Group (MTCH) on January 17. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.11, close to its 52-week high of $95.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.1% and a 79.4% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Uber Technologies, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Match Group with a $87.31 average price target, representing a -5.1% downside. In a report issued on January 17, UBS also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $95.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $95.32 and a one-year low of $47.57. Currently, Match Group has an average volume of 1.92M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Match Group, Inc. engages in providing dating products. Its brands include: Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. It operates through the following segments: Dating and Non-Dating. The Dating segment provides dating products.