Wells Fargo Remains a Hold on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

In a report released yesterday, Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Lululemon Athletica (LULU). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $369.07, close to its 52-week high of $399.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Boruchow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 51.7% success rate. Boruchow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Urban Outfitters, and Signet Jewelers.

Lululemon Athletica has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $414.27, which is a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $356.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lululemon Athletica’s market cap is currently $49.14B and has a P/E ratio of 90.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 31.60.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

lululemon athletica, Inc. engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth. The Direct to Consumer segment is involved in e-commerce business. The company was founded by Dennis J. Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.