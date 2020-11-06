Wells Fargo Remains a Hold on Electronic Arts (EA)

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Electronic Arts (EA). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $119.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 80.7% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, LiveRamp Holdings, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Electronic Arts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $150.91, a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $133.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $147.36 and a one-year low of $85.69. Currently, Electronic Arts has an average volume of 2.08M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 153 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EA in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Jay Hoag, a Director at EA bought 196 shares for a total of $23,483.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Electronic Arts, Inc. engages in the provision of digital interactive entertainment. It develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The company was founded by William M. Hawkins III and William Gordon in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

