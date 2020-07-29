Wells Fargo Remains a Hold on Edison International (EIX)

In a report released today, Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Edison International (EIX). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 64.3% success rate. Kalton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Hawaiian Electric Industries, Public Service Enterprise, and Alliant Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Edison International with a $70.00 average price target, implying a 31.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

Edison International’s market cap is currently $20.83B and has a P/E ratio of 15.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.50.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.