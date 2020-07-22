Wells Fargo Remains a Hold on Delek Logistics (DKL)

Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish maintained a Hold rating on Delek Logistics (DKL) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Satish is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 55.8% success rate. Satish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Oasis Midstream Partners, CNX Midstream Partners, and Rattler Midstream.

Delek Logistics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $33.62 and a one-year low of $5.51. Currently, Delek Logistics has an average volume of 235.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling. The Pipelines & Transportation segment consists of crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. The Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling segment provides marketing services for refined products output of the Tyler refinery, other than jet fuel and petroleum coke. Delek Logistics Partners was founded on April 24, 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.