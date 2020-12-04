Wells Fargo Remains a Hold on Cracker Barrel (CBRL)

In a report released yesterday, Gary Mobley from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Cracker Barrel (CBRL). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $144.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Mobley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 71.9% success rate. Mobley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegro MicroSystems, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cracker Barrel with a $148.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cracker Barrel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $495 million and net profit of $25.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $787 million and had a net profit of $65.03 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.