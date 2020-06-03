Wells Fargo Remains a Hold on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

In a report released today, Michael Sison from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Sison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 64.3% success rate. Sison covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Trinity Industries, and RPM International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axalta Coating Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.42.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $32.20 and a one-year low of $12.92. Currently, Axalta Coating Systems has an average volume of 3.44M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. The Transportation Coatings segment offers advanced coatings technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on 1866 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.