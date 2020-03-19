Wells Fargo Remains a Hold on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)

In a report released today, Jamie Stockton from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.24, close to its 52-week low of $15.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Stockton is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 33.8% success rate. Stockton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and NextGen Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 1Life Healthcare with a $26.14 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on 1Life Healthcare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.43 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.43 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare membership services. It offers walk-in immunizations and lab services, behavioral health, women’s health, men’s health, LGBTQ+ care, pediatrics, sports medicine, lifestyle, and wellbeing programs. The company was founded by Thomas H. Lee in July 25, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More on ONEM: