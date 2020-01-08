Wells Fargo Remains a Buy on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Buy rating on Tractor Supply (TSCO) yesterday and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 71.8% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tractor Supply with a $108.83 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tractor Supply’s market cap is currently $10.66B and has a P/E ratio of 19.73. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.15.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tractor Supply Co. engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.