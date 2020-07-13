Wells Fargo Remains a Buy on Public Service Enterprise (PEG)

In a report released yesterday, Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Public Service Enterprise (PEG). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 58.7% success rate. Kalton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Hawaiian Electric Industries, Edison International, and Alliant Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Public Service Enterprise is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.71, which is a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $63.88 and a one-year low of $34.75. Currently, Public Service Enterprise has an average volume of 2.65M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co. (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas. The PSEG Power segment wholesales energy, fuel supply, and energy transacting functions. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.