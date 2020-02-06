Wells Fargo Remains a Buy on O’Reilly Auto (ORLY)

In a report released yesterday, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy rating on O’Reilly Auto (ORLY). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $419.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 73.1% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

O’Reilly Auto has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $445.43, implying an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $484.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

O’Reilly Auto’s market cap is currently $31.72B and has a P/E ratio of 24.14. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 190.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ORLY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers.