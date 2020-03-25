Wells Fargo Remains a Buy on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea maintained a Buy rating on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.43, close to its 52-week low of $2.33.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shea is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.6% and a 38.9% success rate. O’Shea covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bain Capital Specialty Finance, BlackRock Capital Investment, and Apollo Investment Corp.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.75.

The company has a one-year high of $5.75 and a one-year low of $2.33. Currently, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average volume of 1.1M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.