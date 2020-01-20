Wells Fargo Remains a Buy on Northwestern (NWE)

In a report issued on January 15, Jonathan Reeder from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Northwestern (NWE). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.70, close to its 52-week high of $76.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Reeder is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 68.2% success rate. Reeder covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American States Water Company, Hawaiian Electric Industries, and California Water Service.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Northwestern is a Hold with an average price target of $71.33.

Northwestern’s market cap is currently $3.77B and has a P/E ratio of 18.17. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.88.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other.