Wells Fargo Remains a Buy on Kroger Company (KR)

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained a Buy rating on Kroger Company (KR) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.47, close to its 52-week high of $33.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 64.0% success rate. Kelly covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Performance Food Group, and United Natural Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kroger Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.40, a -0.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Kroger Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.89 billion and net profit of $327 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.09 billion and had a net profit of $256 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 120 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Mark Tuffin, the SVP of KR sold 2,600 shares for a total of $73,918.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Kroger Co. engages in the operation of retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewellery stores, and convenience stores. It also manufactures and processes some of the food for sale in its supermarkets. The combination food and drug Stores are the primary food store format.