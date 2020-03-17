Wells Fargo Remains a Buy on Hess Midstream Partners (HESM)

Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish maintained a Buy rating on Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.55, close to its 52-week low of $8.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Satish is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 45.2% success rate. Satish covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as CNX Midstream Partners, Magellan Midstream, and Pembina Pipeline.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hess Midstream Partners with a $24.33 average price target, a 138.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Hess Midstream Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $15.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $16.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

